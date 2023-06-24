Zardari Woos Businessmen in Lahore

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday sought to secure the support of Pakistani businessmen by stating that he believed the textiles and finance ministries should be held by their fraternity, as these jobs required “technical” persons at the helm.

Addressing a joint press conference with Industries and Production Minister Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leader Gohar Ejaz in Lahore, he vowed that a “level-playing field” would be provided to the textile industry. Noting he was aware of the issues facing the business community, he claimed that if they were resolved, tax revenue would increase and the country could proceed toward achieving $100 billion in exports.

Regretting that Pakistani businessmen were shifting their capital abroad due to prevailing insecurity, he emphasized that there was greater return of investment available within Pakistan. Even Dubai, he claimed, isn’t able to offer the “1,000 percent return” on investment that Pakistan could provide.

He also reiterated his desire—also voiced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—for the signing of a charter of economy between businessmen and all political parties. Maintaining that he did not mind if entrepreneurs supported the PPP’s rival parties, he urged them to ink a charter of economy with their preferred party to ensure they would deliver on their promises. He also recalled that he had made an offer for a national charter of economy to the “cricketer”—an apparent reference to PTI chief Imran Khan—and lamented that the former prime minister had not understood the real issues facing the country. Everyone one must work together for the betterment of the country, he said, warning that everyone would suffer if the country’s economy were not improved.

During his press talk, Zardari vowed that the PPP, if voted to power in the next general elections, would ensure the completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline and support border trade. “I will bring gas from Iran for the textile industry of Pakistan to reduce its input cost,” he said, adding that the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran would also help the region and facilitate Islamabad getting cheap LPG from Tehran. He recalled that as president, he had advocated for “trade not aid” during his talks with the European Union, stressing this was the solution to the economic crunch.

Urging Pakistani entrepreneurs to learn how to market their products in international markets, he referred to how Bangladesh had taken advantage of its GSP-plus status. He also suggested providing quality crop seeds to farmers to promote the agriculture sector and help stabilize the agrarian economy. He also suggested exporting $2 billion worth of sugar and strengthening the industry.

To a question, the PPP co-chairman denied the perception of rifts between his party and the PMLN, saying he would not “betray” the ruling coalition partner. “Neither has anyone been deceived, nor will we betray the PMLN,” he added.