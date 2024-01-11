6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in various parts of Pakistan on Thursday afternoon, including Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore, though no loss of life or property has been reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake’s intensity was most pronounced in the country’s north in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. It said the quake struck at 2:20 p.m. at a depth of 213km and originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey, meanwhile, reported the quake’s intensity at 6.4 on the Richter scale, adding it was at a depth of 206.6km and occurred 44km outside Jurm, Afghanistan. Reports from India suggested it was also felt in its capital New Delhi and surrounding cities.

The quake panicked citizens, with many in the affected cities rushing out of their homes and praying for the safety of their loved ones. Concerns mounted due to the length of the tremors, which lasted over a minute.

Last October, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Herat province, killing over 4,000 people, damaging 20 villages, and destroying thousands of homes.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.