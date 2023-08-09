Afghan Taliban Reject Accusations of Facilitating Cross-Border Terrorism

The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday “strongly” rejected allegations from Pakistan that they are facilitating cross-border terrorism, claiming Afghanistan does not want to threaten the security of any other country.

In a statement, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid maintained that the interim Afghanistan government’s principled position remained that its soil would not be used against the security of any other country. “However, this does not mean that Afghanistan is responsible for the security failure of any country in the region,” he said, advising Pakistan to “manage its security situation carefully and find a solution for it in their territory.”

According to the spokesperson, 18 “Pakistani” members of Daesh “were killed and dozens of them captured alive” from various parts of Afghanistan over the past year. “It should be noted that, instead of blaming Pakistan, the government of Afghanistan has strengthened its security measures,” he said, adding if “someone attacks in Pakistan or if Muslims are being killed by Daesh in Afghanistan and Pakistan, a common solution should be found.”

He further alleged that a “conspiracy” was underway to target clerics and madrassas in Afghanistan and the region, adding Afghan intelligence agencies had “carried out effective operations” to prevent their occurrence. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan once again emphasizes that it is not in favor of any attack on Pakistan and we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan,” he said. “However, it is not our responsibility to prevent and control attacks inside the territory of Pakistan; rather, it is the responsibility of the security and intelligence agencies of Pakistan which spend a huge amount of their country’s budget, to carry out their duties properly and not to blame Afghanistan by changing the mindset of the people and the international community.”

The spokesperson also claimed the security situation of Afghanistan and its surrounding region had “improved significantly” since the Taliban came into power in 2021. “The fact the security incidents have increased only in Pakistan; it is the responsibility of the country to find a solution on its own,” he added.

Earlier this week, addressing a gathering of tribesmen in Peshawar, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir criticized the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, adding this was detrimental to regional peace and stability. Stressed that such attacks were in violation of the interim Afghan government’s Doha Peace Agreement, he reiterated that Pakistan also had concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and their liberty of action on Afghan soil. Prior to that, while speaking with media, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had warned that, as a last resort, Pakistan could target militants on Afghan soil if the Taliban government failed to act.

There has been a marked resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, particularly in areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bordering Afghanistan, over the past two years, with observers noting the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has been “encouraged” by the U.S. exit from Kabul. Islamabad has repeatedly called on the Afghan government to take action, but the latter persistently denies that its soil is being used to stage attacks inside Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s National Assembly also saw fierce debate on the country’s Afghan policy, with independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar blaming Kabul for the resurgence of terrorism, as JUIF leader Asad Mehmood vowed that his party would continue to support the Islamic Emirate of the Taliban.