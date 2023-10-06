Akhtar Reiterates Commitment to Completing IMF Program

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s determination to successfully completing the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, demonstrating the government’s commitment to sound economic governance.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad, she congratulated him on his appointment and appreciated the enduring, robust, and time-tested ties between the neighboring countries, according to a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Expressing the government’s unwavering commitment to further strengthen these ties, she also expressed gratitude for China’s invaluable support and assistance to Pakistan in various sectors. During the meeting, Akhtar also outlined the government’s resolve toward economic reforms, emphasizing their importance in reviving the national economy.

According to the statement, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong praised the efforts of the government in achieving economic reforms and reviving the economy. He also assured the minister of China’s continued support for Pakistan.

The meeting also reviewed and discussed progress on various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and highlighted its strategic significance in the context of regional connectivity and economic development. The meeting, per the statement, concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and China in order to enhance economic prosperity and foster development.