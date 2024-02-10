Army Chief Hopes Elections Bring Political, Economic Stability

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Saturday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the successful conduct of the 2024 general elections on Feb. 8, hoping it will yield political and economic stability.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief said he congratulated the entire nation, caretaker government, Election Commission of Pakistan, political parties and all winning candidates on the conduct of the general elections. “Free and unhindered participation by Pakistani people to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law as enshrined in Constitution of Pakistan,” he said.

Appreciating the leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies for creating a “safe and secure environment” for the electoral process despite “overwhelming odds,” he also lauded the constructive role of national media, civil society, members of civil administration and judiciary in yielding the largest electoral exercise in Pakistan’s history.

“Pakistan’s diverse polity and pluralism will be well-represented by a unified government of all democratic forces imbibed with national purpose,” he said, stressing elections and democracy were a means to serve the people of Pakistan, and not an end in themselves. “The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization, which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people,” he said, adding elections are not a “zero-sum competition” of winning and losing, but an exercise to determine the people’s mandate.

“Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergize efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful,” he emphasized.

“As the people of Pakistan have reposed their combined trust in the Constitution of Pakistan, it is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity,” he advised. “As we move forward from this national milestone we must reflect on where the country stands today and where our rightful place should be in the comity of nations,” he added.

The ISPR statement concluded with the Army chief’s hope for the polls to bring in political and economic stability, and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for Pakistan.