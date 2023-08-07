Asia Internet Coalition Expresses ‘Grave Concern’ over Pending Legislations

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), comprising major technology firms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter and Yahoo, last week wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing concern over several pending legislations that it said risked isolating Pakistan and depriving its citizens from the growth potential of the internet economy.

The letter penned by AIC Managing Director Jeff Paine, dated Aug. 4, highlights the Personal Data Protection Bill, E-Safety Authority Bill, and proposed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules as cause for “significant” concern.

“Amidst the prevailing economic challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative that economic recovery, policy certainty, and predictability be prioritized to foster investor trust and commitment to Pakistan,” it states, noting that the opaque process through which the cited laws were set to be passed in Pakistan had been concerning. “The initial reassurances of extensive and broad-based consultation, particularly from the Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Foreign Minister and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, have not materialized, leaving us deeply alarmed,” it stressed.

“Despite promises of forward-looking governance and a willingness to address stakeholders’ concerns, the actual consultation process has proven neither credible nor transparent,” it said, adding this had “completely eroded” investor trust. The speed at which these legislations were being pursued, it added, was causing international companies to re-evaluate their willingness to operate in the country.

“As an industry association, AIC strongly believes in the potential for multi-stakeholder dialogue to shape policies and legislation to foster innovation and technological advancement,” it said, warning the proposed legislations would “severely” cripple the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Emphasizing that AIC members recognized Pakistan’s strong potential, the letter noted that the “sudden announcement” of these laws contradicted the Government of Pakistan’s claims of being open for business and investment. “In fact, the legislations and rules as currently written would make it difficult for AIC Members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses,” it warned.

“In its current state, Pakistan risks becoming a global outlier, needlessly isolating and depriving Pakistani users and businesses from the growth potential of the internet economy,” it said, while urging P.M. Sharif to “collaborate with the industry in establishing practical and transparent regulations that preserve the advantages of the internet while balancing the interest of the country.” It noted the AIC and its members had consistently offered to engage in this partnership and was reiterating its unwavering commitment to this endeavor. “Together, we can foster an environment that encourages innovation, investment, and progress in the digital landscape, benefitting both the nation and its citizens,” it said.

The AIC concluded its letter by highlighting that it wasn’t against regulation, but believed the legislation must address crucial issues such as internationally recognized rights to privacy and individual expression. “Doing otherwise would derail the efforts that your government and the ICT industry have painstakingly invested in for many years,” it added.