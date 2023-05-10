Canada, U.K., U.S. Issue Travel Advisories for Pakistan over Political Unrest

The United Kingdom, Canada and the United States have all issued updated travel advisories for Pakistan, urging their citizens to exercise caution due to the potential for violence at protests staged by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan following his arrest.

In a posting on its website, the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advised its citizens against traveling to Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Peshawar, Chitral, Balochistan, and the Line of Control.

It also advised citizens against all but essential travel to Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; the southern coast of Balochistan, including Gwadar; areas of Sindh north of, and including, Nawabshah.

The High Commission of Canada in Pakistan, meanwhile, advised its citizens to exercise a “high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping.” Additionally, it advised its citizens against traveling to Karachi “due to violence and the risk of terrorism.”

The mission noted that demonstrations were expected across Pakistan due to the recent arrest of the PTI chief, adding that security forces were on high alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. It said the security situation in the country was “evolving and remains unpredictable,” and urged its citizens to “follow the instructions of local authorities; avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place; always be aware of your surroundings when in public places; monitor local media for the latest on the situation; local authorities may ban all public gatherings.”

The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan, meanwhile, cancelled its consular appointments for Wednesday, adding that it was monitoring reports of clashes in Islamabad and other areas. Advising its citizens to “exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds,” it urged them to review their “personal security plans, carry identification documents with them at all times, and follow requests for cooperation from law enforcement.

The embassy also directed its citizens to be aware of their surroundings and monitor local media for updates about the changing situation.

Ahead of Khan’s arrest, he issued a video statement urging people to “take to the streets” for “real independence” if he were taken into custody. This was bolstered by the PTI, which subsequently urged its supporters across Pakistan to stage demonstrations and “block all roads, close all shops.” In a posting on Twitter, it said the time had come to “shut down Pakistan.”

Overnight, PTI supporters protested and rioted in various cities of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan. The protests at-times turned violent, with the PTI supporters damaging public property and pelting law enforcers with stones. In response, law enforcers resorted to tear-gas shelling in some areas.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau.