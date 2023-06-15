Cyclone Biparjoy on Track to Make Landfall by Evening

Urging the public to be prepared but not panic, authorities on Thursday said Cyclone Biparjoy has moved north-northeastward and is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar in Sindh and India’s Gujarat by evening.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the “very severe cyclonic storm” currently lies around 230km south of Karachi; 235km south of Thatta and 155km south-southwest of Keti Bandar. It said the system center had maximum sustained surface winds of 120-140 km/hour, with gusts of 150 km/hour and maximum wave height of 25-30 feet. Under the existing upper-level steering winds, it said, Biparjoy was likely to keep tracking northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat coast on the evening of June 15, with packing winds of 100-120 km/hour gusting at 140 km/hour.

The weather body has said that Biparjoy’s probable approach to Sindh’s southeast coast, it was estimating widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from June 15-17. The storm is also expected to trigger dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and winds of 60-80 km/hour in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 15-16, with dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls also likely in Hub, Lasbella and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan.

Sharing a consolidated report from all weather satellites, PMD and disaster relief agencies, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said over 100mm of rainfall has been predicted for Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar, while over 300mm of rain has been forecast for Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin and Tharparkar. She also clarified to Geo News on Thursday morning that while Karachi would likely experience heavy rainfall and strong winds, it would not be directly impacted by the cyclone, as it had veered away from the Sindh capital. She also urged people to avoid going to the seashore as the cyclone’s impact increased. “People should avoid disaster tourism and avoid making TikTok videos. They should not put their lives and families at risk,” she stressed.

Overall, Pakistan has evacuated over 65,000 people from at-risk areas, while in neighboring India, authorities in Gujarat have evacuated over 75,000 people from vulnerable coastal communities.

Preventive measures

On Wednesday, as the cyclone neared landfall, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority directed the deputy commissioners and chairmen of all district disaster management authorities in at-risk areas to take necessary “mitigation measures.” In a notification, the PDMA directed officials to ensure vigilant monitoring of the situation and coordinate with the Provincial Emergency Operation Center. It directed them to arrange rescue boats and transport for any emergency evacuations and stressed on the expedited removal of fallen trees, wires and “other loose objects” to prevent them from being flung about by the predicted heavy winds. Similarly, officials were directed to ensure the removal of all billboards and mobilize pumping stations in case of any urban flooding.

Also on Wednesday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited—in line with government instructions—suspended gas supply to all industries. In a statement, it said the decision was taken in anticipation of Biparjoy’s landfall and a potential resulting shortage of natural gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas.