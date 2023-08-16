Editorial: Another Attack in Gwadar

Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed two gunmen who attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. “Separatist” Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, with the military’s media wing confirming launching an operation after the confirmation of presence of terrorists in the area. “Terrorists used small arms and hand grenades,” it said, while China’s Global Times confirmed that the convoy had comprised three bulletproof SUVs and a van, carrying 23 Chinese personnel. According to reports, the attack consisted of 20 minutes of intense exchange of fire, forcing local shopkeepers to shutter their shops. Reacting to the attack, the Chinese consulate in Karachi warned its citizens to “maintain high vigilance and strictly control large-scale gathering activities due to the severe security situation.”

In the recent past, Baloch separatist groups have targeted several China-linked development projects in the province. The violence appears local, but could be linked to outside factors “investing” in “separatist” elements in a province where the writ of the state is weak and a porous border facilitates ease of access into Pakistan. India, a vocal opponent to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been accused of facilitating such activities, with convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest from Balochistan in 2016 seen as proof of Delhi’s involvement with the Baloch insurgency.

The Gwadar Port is a key component of CPEC, bringing a major trade to Pakistan and increasing its regional strategic importance. But while it is tragic that Baloch separatists—assisted by “foreign” elements”—are targeting such development projects, it is undeniable that Pakistan must accept blame for failing to establish normal governance in Balochistan. To offset the security concerns, Islamabad is striving to fortify Gwadar and ensure the safety trade into and from the Gulf region. Given its strategic importance for the economic future of Pakistan, the state is likely to soon clear all hurdles in the way of its development.