Editorial: It Was Also Modi’s Defeat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi behaved rather strangely after the national cricket team lost the ICC World Cup to Australia. Appearing at the venue named after him, he handed the trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins before swiftly walking away, leaving the player looking uncertain. He then wound his way to the Indian dressing room, where he spoke to defeated captain Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, who won the player of the tournament. This put a damper on Australia’s celebrations—a fact that did not go unnoticed by the international press, even as the Indian media downplayed it.

Hosts India won all 10 games leading up to the final before being outplayed by Australia, leaving the 92,000-odd spectators stunned and the Indian team almost in tears. The team was a heavy favorite to claim the trophy, so the sour mood after the loss is somewhat understandable, but the way Modi handled himself highlighted his desired aims. Some Indian observers have opined that the manner in which the tournament was conducted—from the naming of the stadium hosting the final to the demonization of Pakistan and Muslims more broadly—suggests the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the tournament as a launch-pad for Modi’s third term in office. There was even speculation that if India won, Modi might call for early elections to benefit from the public sentiment. Historian, novelist and cricket fan Mukul Kesavan actually described the World Cup as “more politicized” than ever. “It is hosted by a country whose government turns every event into a celebration of itself with an eye on imminent elections,” he said.

The international press, too, noted that Modi is “known for his desire to command undivided attention during high-profile situations” and could have felt disappointed at having to share the spotlight with the Australian deputy prime minister when the latter’s team won. This was a missed opportunity for Modi, who could have used the occasion to improve his image abroad by behaving as a gracious host who appreciated the victorious team for its impressive performance. Instead, he chose to sulk, reflecting the Indian crowd at the venue, many of whom fled the stadium without watching the award ceremony.