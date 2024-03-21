Eight Terrorists Killed as Security Forces Thwart Attack in Gwadar

Security forces on Wednesday thwarted an attempted terrorist assault on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) colony, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), killing all eight attackers.

“Own troops employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell,” read the statement, adding a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists.

During the clash, said the military’s media wing, two brave soldiers—Sepoy Bahar Khan, 35, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan; and Sepoy Imran Ali, 28, resident of Khairpur—embraced shahadat after having fought gallantly. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

The complex targeted by the militants houses the passport office, an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office, and several other government offices. Reportedly, eyewitnesses heard explosions before and after the gun clash, but this could not be independently verified as the area was cordoned off by security personnel.

In a statement, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack, praising the determination of the armed forces in eliminating terrorists. He stressed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the “future” of Pakistan and the state would not allow anyone to harm it under any circumstances.

There has been a marked resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul. On Monday, the ISPR issued a statement maintaining the recent surge of militancy was facilitated by the continuous use of Afghan soil.

“It is clear to all that the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan has full support and assistance of Afghanistan,” it said, adding the Afghan Taliban had helped provide modern weapons to the militants.