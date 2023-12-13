‘Enough is Enough’

Interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday described the suicide bombing in Dera Ismail Khan that martyred 23 soldiers as crossing all “national security redlines,” adding a demarche to the interim Afghan government was an insufficient response.

Early on Tuesday, six militants targeted a military checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan, ramming an explosives-laden vehicle into the building, causing its roof to collapse. The attack was subsequently claimed by the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, with the military’s media wing saying all militants responsible were killed. Later in the day, the Foreign Office issued a “strong demarche” to the interim Afghanistan government, demanding it publicly denounce the attack and seeking the apprehension and handover of all the terrorists responsible, as well as the leaderships of groups based in the neighboring nation.

In his statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Achakzai said authorities must consider several possible measures in response to the attack, maintaining “demarche of Taliban” will not prove effective. Among his suggestions, the caretaker said Pakistan must consider “reprisal attacks” in Afghanistan, including special targeted operations and airstrikes. Additionally, he said, authorities should consider closing all borders with Afghanistan and immediately proceed to deporting all Afghan refugees.

In what could be a considered a major offense by the Afghan Taliban, he suggested hosting a gathering of its political opponents in Islamabad. Lastly, he wrote, Pakistan should consider offering “drone bases” to the U.S. to target Al Qaeda and other militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

According to Achakzai, the D.I. Khan attacks requires the conveying of a clear message to the interim Afghan government: “We will no longer tolerate any double game.”

There has been a significant resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the TTP ended its ceasefire—inked after the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul—with the government last year. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the first half of 2023 saw a nearly 80 percent spike in attacks compared to last year.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of hosting hostile groups that stage attacks from across the border; the Taliban government denies this.