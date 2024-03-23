Former PCB Chairman, Ambassador Shaharyar Khan Dies at 89

Shaharyar M. Khan, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former ambassador, died on Saturday in Lahore. He was 89.

In addition to previously serving as ambassador and foreign secretary, he also served as the U.N. Special Representative in Rwanda. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mourned his passing and offered its condolences to his friends and family.

“Today the Foreign Service family of Pakistan mourns the passing of former foreign secretary, ambassador Shaharyar M. Khan,” it said. “We honor his monumental services in protecting Pakistan’s diplomatic interests. Our deepest condolences to his friends and family. May his soul rest in peace,” it added.

In a separate statement, the PCB expressed deep sadness and sorrow over the death of its former chairman, who served in the role from December 2003-October 2006, and again from August 2014-August 2017. “Shaharyar Khan also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003,” it said, adding the board’s “heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan’s family on his sad demise.”

The PCB also noted the “vital” role played by Khan in bringing cricket back to Pakistan. “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan,” said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication,” he said. “Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country,” he added.

Khan is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Minnal, and their sons Faiz, Omar, and Ali, and daughter Faiza S. Khan. His mother, Abida Sultaan, was the last ruler of the princely state of Bhopal and relinquished her throne to resettle in Pakistan.

His funeral will be held in Karachi tomorrow (Sunday).