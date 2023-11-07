Four Soldiers Martyred in Khyber during Anti-Terror Operation

Four soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred on Monday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tirah area of Khyber district, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces had conducted an IBO on Nov. 6 on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. “During conduct of the operation, our troops led by Lt. Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured,” it said.

However, it added, the intense exchange of gunfire resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers: Lt. Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider, 43, resident of Islamabad; Naik Khushdil Khan, 31, resident of Lakki Marwat; Naik Rafique Khan, 27, resident of Charsadda; and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, 33, resident of Murree.

Announcing that a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any terrorists remaining in the area, the ISPR stressed that Pakistan’s security forces were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. “Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

In a follow-up statement, the ISPR said the funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers were offered at the Peshawar Garrison. “Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honors in their respective hometowns,” it said, adding the Peshawar corps commander and a large number of serving officers and soldiers, civil officials and general public had attended the funeral prayers.

Condoling the families of the deceased, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said the soldiers had embraced martyrdom for the safety of the country. “I and the entire nation are proud of our martyrs,” he said, offering prayers for the martyrs to be granted high positions in the hereafter. He also vowed that such attacks reaffirmed the state’s resolve to continue the war on terror until militancy was wiped out of the country.

“We will not let the impure ambitions of the enemies of the country’s peace succeed ever,” he said.