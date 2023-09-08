Government to Reform Tax System through Digitization: P.M. Kakar

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday told businessmen in Islamabad his government aimed to reform the taxation system through digitization.

Chairing a meeting with a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he stressed on the need to boost tax collection to achieve economic development. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he said the government would achieve economic stability by securing the confidence of traders, industrialists and investors.

Noting that the reforms in the power sector had already been initiated, and action was being taken against those involved in the power theft, Kakar said an operation was also ongoing against smuggling, particularly in the country’s border areas. He claimed this operation had already yielded positive benefits, adding authorities of neighboring countries had welcomed it. He said his government was also consulting with regional states to promote trade.

Emphasizing that consultation with all stakeholders was essential for resolving pending issues, the interim prime minister said the Commerce Ministry would regularly engage with chambers to secure their input. The resolution of the business community’s problems, he stressed, was among the government’s priorities.

During the meeting, Kakar welcomed proposals forwarded by the ICCI delegation and assured all practicable measures would be implemented. He also appreciated the business community’s role in economic development and the provision of job opportunities.

The ICCI delegation, per the statement, congratulated the prime minister on assuming office. It also apprised him on issues faced by the traders’ community and voiced suggestions to alleviate them.

Kakar directed authorities concerned to submit a report on the expansion of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s point-of-sales system, as well as improving the performance of commercial attaches in Pakistan’s diplomatic missions. He also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to improve its working and include the business community in the consultation process. Additionally, he said the CDA should digitize the provision of facilities to citizens as well as the land record.

Apart from the premier and the ICCI delegation, federal secretaries of commerce and industries, and chairmen of the FBR and CDA also attended the meeting.