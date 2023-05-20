Human Rights Watch Urges Pakistan to Uphold Rights for Detained PTI Workers

International rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Saturday urged the Government of Pakistan to release supporters and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held for peaceful protest and respect the due process rights of all those detained for the violence of May 9.

Noting that over 4,000 people had been arrested across Pakistan following the riots triggered by the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan last week, it said police had “arbitrarily detained” many members of the opposition party, “as well as people appropriately arrested for engaging in violence.” Stressing that many of the detained individuals had been charged under vague and overbroad laws prohibiting rioting and creating threats to public order, it said these should be released and their right to due process respected. “The Pakistani authorities should end their arbitrary arrests of political opposition activists and peaceful protesters,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW. “Anyone committing violence should be appropriately charged and their due process rights respected,” she added.

Referring to the riots that swept across Pakistan on May 9—and extended into the next two days—HRW acknowledged that many PTI supporters had hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails, and in a few cases, used assault rifles to attack police, and set fire to ambulances, police vehicles, and schools. Police retaliated, it recalled, with tear gas, rubber bullets, and baton-charging. Subsequently, it said, hundreds of members of the PTI had been arrested on charges of criminal intimidation, rioting, and assault on government officials even as Khan was released on bail on May 12.

In Lahore, said HRW, a standoff had continued between police and PTI supporters. “The United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials provide that security forces must use the minimum necessary force at all times. In dispersing violent assemblies, firearms may only be used when using less harmful means are not practicable, and only to the minimum extent necessary. Law enforcement officers may only intentionally resort to lethal force when strictly unavoidable to protect life,” it said.

Referring to the arrests of former PTI lawmakers Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bukhari, the HRW said they should be immediately released and all charges against them dropped “unless for a legally recognizable offense,” and also urged for authorities to ensure immediate access to medical care for Mazari, who is currently out on bail.

Emphasizing that Pakistani law required all detainees to be brought before a court within 24 hours, consistent with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Gossman added: “The authorities should display restraint and respect for human rights and the rule of law. Fundamental guarantees of peaceful protest and due process should not become casualties of Pakistan’s political conflict.”