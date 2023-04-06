Imran Khan Claims Efforts Underway to Sow Rifts between Army, PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that efforts were underway to create ‘misunderstandings’ between the Army and his party “for the sake of personal interest.”

Addressing supporters via video-link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he claimed that this had happened once before—in 1971—and “Pakistan’s biggest political party [Awami Muslim League] had been put at odds with the Army.” This, he alleged, was being attempted by creating the impression that the Army was behind “everything” that was happening to the PTI. Khan’s remarks are in stark contrast to his party’s previous public messaging, as he has repeatedly stated that “Dirty Harry”—a pseudonym for a senior military officer—is behind the hardships of his party. Similarly, Khan has claimed in the past that he believed the situation would improve after the retirement of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, indicating that he, too, was blaming the Army.

In his address, which was marking ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ (thanksgiving) for the Supreme Court directing elections to take place in Punjab on May 14, Khan warned the ruling coalition of retaliation if there were any further delay for polls in Punjab. “Today, I am telling the entire nation to gear up. Get ready. If we do not stand up for elections, then history will not forgive us,” he said, reiterating claims that the coalition partners were “running away” from elections because they feared their defeat.

He reiterated his claims that the only way to steer the country out of the economic crisis was holding the country’s influential people accountable. “The biggest reform would be bringing the powerful people under the law. Once the rule of law prevails, we will see investment pouring into Pakistan,” he claimed, reiterating claims that he has been making since 2014 of overseas Pakistanis bringing “dollars” to Pakistan in the form of direct investment to resolve the nation’s financial crunch.