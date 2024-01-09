Imran Khan Claims he ‘Dictated’ Essay for ‘The Economist’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday took “full responsibility” for a guest essay attributed to him that was published by The Economist last week, telling journalists he had dictated certain guidelines that were compiled into the article.

Speaking with media at Adiala Jail—where he is incarcerated—after attending proceedings into the £190 million corruption case and the Toshakhana reference, Khan said his party would also issue a “speech” by him on social media “next week.” When asked if this would be in the form of an audio or video broadcast, he said it was the “era of artificial intelligence,” indicating it would utilize the technology to “fake” a speech from him, much as the PTI did during a “virtual jalsa” last month.

Questioned on general elections due on Feb. 8, the former prime minister stressed on timely polls, lamenting his party’s participation was being made “difficult.” Regardless of the pressures, he emphasized, elections must be held on time. “Elections are very important for the country’s economy and political stability,” he said.

“These people are conducting an inquiry against me regarding the May 9 incidents. May 9 is a conspiracy against us. Who stole the CCTV footage of my arrest from the Islamabad High Court, the attack on GHQ and Corps Commanders’ House? Find the CCTV footage thieves, and all will be revealed,” he said. “It is a conspiracy to trap me; it’s a conspiracy against the PTI,” he alleged.

The comments echoed the contents of The Economist essay, in which Khan had described the May 9 riots as a “false flag” operation aimed at sidelining his PTI from the polls. In the same article, he lamented the lack of a “playing field” for his party, maintaining any polls conducted in these circumstances would be a “farce.” He also reiterated his allegations—denied by both Washington and Islamabad—of the U.S. orchestrating his ouster as prime minister through a vote of no-confidence.

Since the publication of the article, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has claimed the government would approach The Economist and inquire about how the publication determined Khan penned the essay. He claimed the issue was not whether or not Khan had written the essay from prison, but, rather, whether the publication had misled its readers by falsely attributing a “ghost” article to the PTI founder.