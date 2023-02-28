Imran Khan Leaves Lahore for Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday left his Zaman Park residence in Lahore—where he has been recovering since being injured in a shooting on his long march last November—and proceeded to Islamabad, where he is expected to appear in person for hearings in cases related to foreign funding, terrorism, the Toshakhana, and attempted murder.

The ousted prime minister proceeded to Islamabad via the motorway, with the PTI confirming that he was accompanied by various party leaders. It said he would also be greeted by convoys of supporters at various points on his journey.

Of the four cases Khan is to appear in person for, three are being heard at the judicial complex in the federal capital’s Sector G-11, while one would be heard at the session court at F-8 Kacheri. Among the cases is the Toshakhana reference, being heard by a district and sessions court, which was initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in November. Khan has been accused of failing to disclose the proceeds he received from the sale of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister. The hearing aims to formally frame charges against the former premier.

The second hearing is for a terrorism case filed against the PTI chief in October 2022 at Islamabad’s Sangjani Police Station where Khan is seeking interim bail. The case is related to PTI workers demonstrating outside ECP offices over the electoral body’s disqualification of Khan in the Toshakhana reference. The third hearing is also related to the same protest, and accused Khan of “attempted murder” over a policeman from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa opening fire during the demonstrations, allegedly at the behest of the PTI chief.

The fourth hearing pertains to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which had charged Khan and other PTI leaders in October over allegedly receiving prohibited funding. The case was filed by the state through FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad. During today’s hearing, Khan’s bail plea will be heard.