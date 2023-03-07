Imran Khan to Lead PTI Rally in Lahore Tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced that it will formally commence its election campaign on Wednesday (March 8), with party chief Imran Khan leading a rally from his residence at Zaman Park to Data Darbar in Lahore.

Last week, Khan announced that his party was launching its election campaign and suspending a “Jail Bharo” movement after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the “barest minimum deviation” from the 90-day deadline mandated after the dissolution of an assembly.

Explaining that the rally would start from Zaman Park and conclude at Data Darbar, PTI leader Hammad Azhar told a press conference that Khan would personally lead it while sitting inside a bombproof vehicle to ensure his security. “When that tiger [Imran Khan] will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore,” he claimed. “Future generations would read and see its pictures and videos. They will understand this is how a nation becomes alive,” he added.

Referring to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)’s ban on the broadcast of Khan’s speeches and press conference, he claimed no one could stop the PTI chief’s voice “as it is Pakistan’s voice right now.” He also slammed the ruling coalition, claiming it did not understand the “temperature” of the Pakistani public.