Interim Cabinet Approves ‘National Space Policy’ for Pakistan

Interim Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Umar Saif on Wednesday announced the federal cabinet has approved the country’s first-ever National Space Policy, aimed at establishing a framework for consumer utilization of low-earth orbit communication satellites.

Addressing a press conference alongside interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan after a meeting of the cabinet, he said the policy would allow private companies to offer services to consumers in Pakistan. Describing the policy as a significant milestone for Pakistan’s space program, he said it would enable enhanced communication capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

According to Saif, the policy was prepared in consultation with all stakeholders over the past three months, ensuring a balanced approach to facilitate private companies. This measure, per experts, should facilitate the arrival and utilization of services such as Starlink in Pakistan.

Apprising media of additional decisions of the cabinet, he said the establishment of a National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCIA) was also approved. The new agency, he said, would solely investigate cybercrimes, assuming the mandate previously held by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cybercrime Circle. The full transfer of these responsibilities would proceed in a phased manner, he added.

Also on Wednesday, the cabinet approved the establishment of a Telecom Tribunal to handle cases and disputes related to the telecommunications industry. This tribunal, said Saif, would comprise specialized individuals with knowledge of information, telecommunications, and policy. To a question, he said the managing director of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) was removed after a three-month probe due to serious complaints of financial irregularities and misuse of power. He also confirmed that discussions were underway for a Data Protection Act.

Afghan migrants

Solangi, meanwhile, announced the caretakers had extended a deadline for the repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals in Pakistan waiting to relocate to Western countries under their respective resettlement plans. He said the deadline was extended from Dec. 31 to Feb. 29, 2024 to encourage Afghan nationals to “obtain legal documents or finalize evacuation arrangements in a third country as soon as possible.”

Under the new rules, Afghan nationals who have to leave for a third country and lack legal documents would be fined $400 for overstaying in Pakistan, instead of the earlier $800. Following the Feb. 29 deadline, a $100 fine would be imposed per month, with a maximum limit of $800.

To a question on general elections, the caretaker said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced Feb. 8, 2024 for the polls. “No extension, amendment or change in the election date given by the Election Commission is on the agenda,” he added.

Drug policy

Apprising media of additional deliberations of the interim cabinet, the caretaker health minister said the national drug policy was being reviewed for the benefit of the masses, adding a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to increase the prices of 262 medicines was set aside. He said the cabinet had decided to review the entire system of drug pricing and regulations to find a comprehensive solution to the problem.

On the recommendation of the health ministry, said Solangi, the interim cabinet had approved a decision to forward the cases of Dow Dental College Karachi, Narowal Medical College, Liaquat Institute of Medical Health Sciences Thatta, and Khairpur Medical College to the Pakistan Medical and Dental College for initial approval.