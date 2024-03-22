Iqbal Z. Ahmed Appointed Member of GCU Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of the Government College University (GCU) has unanimously approved the name of Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Chairman and CEO of the Associated Group (AG), as a member of the Board of Trustees for one year, i.e. from March 7, 2024 till August 9, 2025.

An eminent old Ravian, Mr. Ahmed’s appointment was approved during the 13th meeting of the Board of Trustees on March 7, 2024, under Clause (4) sub-clause (3) of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust Deed, replacing the late Zia Haider Rizvi.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees also approved Iqbal Z. Ahmed as a Member of the Executive Committee of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust from March 7, 2024 to August 15, 2026. Further, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved Mr. Ahmed as President of the Executive Committee of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust from March 7, 2024 till August 15, 2026.

Mr. Ahmed is the cofounder of AG, one of Pakistan’s largest producers, transporters and marketers of liquefied petroleum gas in the private sector. It subsidiaries include the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited, Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited, Lub Gas, Mehran LPG, AG Publications, and Associated Estate Developers.

Well regarded from his philanthropic efforts, directed through the Zohra and Z.Z. Ahmed Foundation, Mr. Ahmed also serves as the chairperson of the Lahore Literary Festival Society, which annually organizes the Lahore Literary Festival. He has previously served as president of the GCU Endowment Trust Fund; president of King Edward Medical University’s Mobilization Fund, and a trustee of the National College of Arts’ Endowment Board.

Mr. Ahmed has also previously served as the president of the India-Pakistan World Punjabi Organization.