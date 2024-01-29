Iranian F.M. Says ‘Terrorists’ in Pak-Iran Border Areas Supported by ‘Third’ Countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday suggested “third countries” are facilitating terrorism in the border region between Pakistan and Iran—though he did not specify which state or states he was referencing.

“There is no doubt that the terrorists located in the common border regions and areas of Iran and Pakistan are led and supported by third countries,” he said, adding these terrorists never support any actions in line with the interests of the Pakistani and Iranian governments and nations. Addressing a press conference alongside his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, during a visit to Islamabad, he stressed both countries have a good understanding and have never engaged in any territorial wars.

During the presser, both ministers said they respected each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also resolved to expand security cooperation, stepping up efforts to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes earlier this month. Jilani said both countries could resolve their misunderstandings fairly quickly, adding terrorism is a common threat to both. The two countries also agreed to fight terrorism in their respective areas and allay each other’s concerns, he added.

“Pakistan and Iran have agreed to adopt collective and collaborative approaches to confront this menace by fully leveraging the robust institutional mechanisms which already exist between our two countries,” he added.

According to Jilani, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is an immutable and foundational principle of the Pak-Iran cooperation. “We have also agreed to prioritize economic uplift and development of our border areas,” he added.

Referring to Abdollahian’s visit, the caretaker minister said its organization on such short notice was testament to “the deep commitment of both sides to further strengthen and solidify the fraternal ties” between the neighboring nations. The bilateral relationship, he stressed, is based on shared religion, history, culture and geography. “This is a relationship which is also underpinned by strong bonds of amity and brotherhood,” he emphasized.

Maintaining he and his Iranian counterpart had engaged in a detailed and comprehensive exchange of views on all issues of interest to both countries, he said their discussions featured convergence on all issues of mutual interest. “We recognized that the close relationship between Iran and Pakistan is not only imperative for the shared prosperity and development of our two people, but also an important source of stability for the region,” he said.

“Pakistan’s security is a priority for us,” said Abdollahian, adding he considered the people of Iran and Pakistan to be one nation. He also confirmed that Iran President Ebrahim Raisi would soon visit Pakistan.