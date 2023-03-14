Islamabad Court Suspends Imran Khan’s Arrest Warrant in Threat Case

An Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday suspended till March 16 a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over non-appearance in a case of threats to a woman judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani announced the suspension on a petition filed by the ousted prime minister challenging the arrest warrant. Issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim, the arrest warrant was triggered by Khan refusing to appear in court after continuously demanding he be allowed to join the proceedings via video-link. In his order, the judge directed police to produce Khan in court on March 29 over using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad police officials.

In his written order, Judge Gilllani said that Khan’s counsel had maintained that his client could not appear in court due to the security threats. “In this regard, the security provided by the government has also been withdrawn. Learned counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment to place on record the letter of the Government of Punjab, whereby, the security provided to the petitioner (former prime minister) was withdrawn,” read the ruling, noting that further time had been sought to place on record the Punjab government’s decision on Khan’s security.

“Now to come up for arguments on 16.03.2023. In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned order is hereby suspended till the next date,” the order added.

Despite the suspension of the arrest warrant in the threats case, Khan still faces detention in the Toshakhana reference for which he was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant over refusing to appear for his indictment. A sessions court directed the police to arrest the PTI chief in the case and present him in court by March 18.

On Aug. 20, the PTI chairman had used allegedly threatening language against senior police officials and a woman judge, warning that the party would take “action” against them. Subsequently, police registered a case against Khan under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act, while the Islamabad High Court (LHC) initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

After Khan tendered an apology, the IHC removed the terrorism charges and pardoned him in the contempt case. However, a similar case filed after the registration of a first information report against him for threatening the judge has yet to be resolved.