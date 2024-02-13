Jamaat-e-Islam’s Haq, IPP’s Tareen Resign after Election Losses

Several political leaders who suffered losses in the Feb. 8 general elections on Monday announced they were stepping back from politics, indicating a shift in Pakistan’s political sphere that could see a regrouping of major parties in the coming days.

The first leader to step down from his party’s leadership—and announce an exit from politics—was Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. An influential politician who was once a stalwart of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he personally lost two seats to the National Assembly, while his party as a whole was only able to nab two seats in the National Assembly and one in the Punjab Assembly.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents. I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan,” he wrote on X. “Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether,” he said. “My gratitude to all the members of IPP. I wish them the absolute best. By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity. May the next few years see Pakistan prosper IA. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

Reacting to this announcement, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed sadness at Tareen’s decision, maintaining the former chairman would remain the party’s patron-in-chief in the hearts of its workers and supporters. “As a younger brother and IPP president, I pay tribute to him and his philanthropic activities. May Allah bless them with health, safety, and success. Amen,” he wrote on X.

Also announcing an intent to step down from his leadership of his party was Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq. In a statement, he said he was resigning from the party leadership over “failures to get the targeted electoral results.” In the 2024 elections, JI failed to secure even a single seat in the National Assembly; it was also only able to win five provincial assembly seats, one of which party leader Hafiz Naeeumur Rehman has relinquished, citing alleged rigging.

Reportedly, the JI’s central shura would now convene on Feb. 17 to deliberate on Haq’s resignation and determine the path forward for the party.

The third politician to step down from his post on Monday was Pervez Khattak, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P). In a statement, he said he was “taking a break from politics” after losing in the general elections, but clarified he was not quitting politics or abolishing the party. Overally, the PTI-P secured just two provincial assembly seats in the Feb. 8 polls.

Finally, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara rejected the results of the 2024 elections, claiming the group only won two seats in the Sindh Assembly through “charity” and would not retain them. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he announced a sit-in against the alleged rigging in the Feb. 8 polls at Hyderabad Bypass on Feb. 16, adding the GDA would also contact other political parties to join its protest.

During the press conference, he alleged he was “advised” to dissolve the GDA and contest polls as the leader of the PML-Functional. “I was told that if I form an alliance with Asif Zardari, I will get my national and Sindh Assemblies seats,” he claimed, and vowed to never dissolve the GDA.

“We also return these two seats. Give these seats also to Zardari, he needs them,” he added.