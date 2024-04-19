JI Chief Urges Workers to Prepare for Nationwide Movement against Alleged Rigging

Newly-elected Jaamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday urged his party’s workers to prepare for a nationwide movement against alleged rigging, while noting that the party was in no hurry to get seats in elections.

Addressing a gathering after formally taking oath of office during a ceremony at Mansoora in Lahore, he said the JI would make an alliance “with 250 million” people of Pakistan rather than any parties. However, he added, “we will stand with everyone who has been defeated by Form-47.”

Stressing that the country had no choice but the JI, he said democracy could not be violated in a democratic system. “Everyone will have to go back to their constitutional position as everyone is stuck in a deadlock,” he added.

“We want to bring [Islamic] revolution through democratic process and by the power of people,” he said, maintaining the JI would “lead the entire nation.” Claiming the JI regarded politics as “worship,” he said every worker of the party would protect the ideology of Pakistan. Referring to the Constitution, he said it provided rights to every citizen. “Those who have been running the system for 76 years should declare that they have failed,” he said, referring to the establishment.

Continuing his criticism of the alleged rigging during the Feb. 8 general elections, the new JI chief said lawmakers elected on the basis of Form-47s were not fit to lead Pakistan. He said the JI had no conflict with any individual or political party. “We will talk to everyone,” he added.

During his address, Rehman also criticized the delay in implementing the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s role in preventing the imposition of taxes on landlords. He also vowed that the JI would work to ensure that India did not become “policeman” of the region.

Rehman is the sixth emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami, receiving over 80 percent of votes during the party’s intra-party elections earlier this month. His five-year term in office would conclude in 2029.