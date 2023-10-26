Kakar Reiterates Pakistan’s Commitment to Projects Agreed with China

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the implementation of projects recently inked with China in various sectors, adding these would add a new chapter to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Referring to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a guarantor of development and prosperity of the entire region, he assured Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong during a meeting in Islamabad that Islamabad would strive to implement the Memorandums of Understanding and agreements signed during his recent visit to Beijing. People of both countries, he emphasized, would benefit from projects launched under CPEC.

Thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership for the warm welcome and arrangements during his trip to China, Kakar said the friendship between China and Pakistan was higher than the towering mountains and deeper than the deep seas.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Chinese envoy assured the premier of China’s full cooperation in the development and economic stability of Pakistan.