Khunjerab Pass Reopens for Pak-China Trade after Three Years

Pakistan and China have reported the Khunjerab Pass trade route after a closure of almost three years, with state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reporting Chinese authorities had shared an official letter in this regard with their Pakistani counterparts.

The Khunjerab Pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang region and was shuttered in 2020 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. According to APP, authorities on the Chinese side of the trade route have been instructed to take all necessary precautions regarding COVID-19 before commencing the arrival of goods from Pakistan. Similarly, it said, Pakistani border authorities had also been instructed to take measures preventing the spread of the disease.

Historically, due to its mountainous location, Khunjerab Pass is opened for traffic from April 1-Nov. 30, while remaining shut from Dec. 1-March 31. However, to facilitate Pakistan’s requirements, it was temporarily opened twice early this year—initially from Jan. 19-20 and then again from Jan. 30-Feb. 10. The state-run news outlet reported that the two temporary openings had facilitated 128 cross-border personnel visits; passage of 328 transportation vehicles; and the export of over 6,000 tons of goods.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass, saying it would boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and China. He said the reopening had removed a hurdle to the pace of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that the restoration of the trade route after a gap of three years was a matter of celebration.

“CPEC is a gift of progress and prosperity given by [former prime minister] Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese leadership for the region and the people,” he said, stressing that the affection and cooperation for the people of Pakistan from the Chinese leadership was unforgettable.

Without naming anyone—but a likely reference to ousted prime minister Imran Khan—the prime minister lamented that “a foreign-funded person” had committed the “crime” of creating controversies over CPEC.