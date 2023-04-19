LHC Orders Authorities to Treat Imran Khan ‘As Per Law’

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered authorities to treat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan “as per law,” and not “harass” him, as it continued hearing a petition seeking details of all cases registered against him across Pakistan.

The ruling, announced by a six-member full bench, stated that Khan should be treated according to the law as per the assurances given by the Punjab government’s lawyer. “Imran Khan should not be illegally harassed until the next hearing,” it added.

During proceedings, which Khan attended, his lawyer argued that his client had earlier filed a petition seeking the dismissal of cases registered against him. “We had withdrawn that plea and submitted a new one. The petition was referred by a two-judge bench to the full bench here,” he said. “We have seen the petition and nothing seems of an urgent nature in it,” said Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and urged the lawyer to justify the plea.

Maintaining that it was impossible for the PTI chief to get involved in all cases against him, he reiterated allegations that police might conduct an “operation” at Zaman Park during the Eidul Fitr holidays. “[We] need relief for the five days of Eid,” he said, with Justice Najafi saying the court could be approached for relief during Eid if necessary.

Arguing against the petition, the Punjab government’s counsel said it was not admissible. “If any legal action is to be taken, then there is no law for permission to be taken from them [Imran Khan],” he said, adding that law enforcement personnel worked according to law. He also rejected Khan’s claims of an operation during Eid, adding that any proceedings in pending cases would continue as per law.

“We are not asking to stop an investigation,” clarified Justice Ali Neelam, adding that Khan should be informed if there were any case he wasn’t aware of so he could seek bail. The bench then questioned how many cases were being probed by a joint investigation team. “A JIT has been constituted to investigate 10 cases,” said the government’s lawyer, adding that residents of Zaman Park were facing great “difficulty” due to the PTI’s camps.

“We will work according to the law. Nothing will be illegal,” he added.

Justice Amjad Rafiq said the investigation could also be suspended if there was no chance of the accused escaping, according to Section 157. “This is the prerogative of the investigation officer. Petrol bombs were used there, our personnel were injured,” the government’s counsel said.

Taking the rostrum, Khan claimed the government lawyer’s words merely convinced him they were planning an operation during Eid. “They attacked my house for 26 hours,” he said. “I have confirmed information that they will conduct an operation,” he said, without offering any evidence, per usual practice. “We do not think they will do anything for five to six days,” Justice Najafi responded, with the government lawyer reiterating that nothing would be done outside the law.

To this, Justice Neelam noted that his words raised doubts about the government’s intentions.

The court also rejected the ousted prime minister’s request for an urgent hearing, and fixed May 2 for the next hearing in the case.