Maulana Tariq Jamil’s Son Asim Dies of Gunshot

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son, Asim, died at his house in Talamba, Punjab, on Sunday after shooting himself in the chest, according to a preliminary police probe.

Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt. (retd.) Sohail Chaudhry told media the district police office (DPO) had reviewed CCTV footage of the incident, showing Asim Jamil committing suicide. He claimed the footage showed Asim shooting himself in the chest after grabbing the weapon of one of his guards. He said the footage had been sent for forensic analysis. Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar has sought a detailed report in this regard from the Multan RPO.

According to Chaudhry, Asim was a psychiatric patient and had been taking medication for several years. He told Geo News that Asim’s domestic staff had tried to stop him from shooting himself, but had failed to convince him.

The death of Asim was announced by his father, who posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, confirming his son had passed away in Talamba. Describing the death as an “accident,” he called for prayers for the departed. “May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

Condolences

Several prominent personalities have condoled with the religious scholar over his son’s death. In a statement, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asim, praying for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti also expressed his regret over the incident.

In a statement on X, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the religious scholar and the beavered family. “We all share your grief and pain,” he said. “May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and rest the departed soul in eternal peace,” he added.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in his statement, extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the family of Maulana Tariq Jamil on the death of Asim. Praying for the elevation of the departed soul, he added: “May Allah grant solace and fortitude to Jamil and his family during this challenging period.”

Similarly, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his deep grief over the unfortunate demise of Jamil’s son. “May Allah elevate the ranks of the departed soul and grant patience to his father and the bereaved family in this difficult time,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub extended condolences for Asim’s death on behalf of the party. He also prayed for Allah to grant Jamil patience, and for a high place in heaven for the departed.