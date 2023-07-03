Met Office Predicts Monsoon Rains across Pakistan this Week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted monsoon rains in various parts of the country from July 3 (Monday) to July 8 (Saturday), urging authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

In an advisory, the Met Office said that “moist currents from [the] Arabian Sea” were likely to reach the upper parts of Pakistan at the same time as a westerly entered the region on the evening of July 3. The confluence of these weather systems, it said, would likely result in rain/wind-thundershowers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 3 till July 8, with occasional gaps.

It said rain/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls were also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5-8, while rain/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls were expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi from July 7-8.

In light of the predicted weather conditions, read the advisory, urban flooding could occur in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore, while landslides could be triggered in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from July 4-7. “Heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6-8,” it added.

The advisory has urged farmers to manage their activities in light of the weather forecast and advised tourists to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. “Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. may get damaged during dust storm/wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the period,” it added.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan, citing the Federal Flood Commission, further warned of rain in northern catchments of all major rivers during this week. It said this would trigger flash floods in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, as well as parts of northern Balochistan and small rivers of Bannu, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.