Military Well Aware of its ‘Constitutional Limits,’ Says Gen. Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Thursday said the military is aware of its constitutional limits, and expects others to uphold the Constitution and remain within their own limits.

“Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion,” he told the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s passing-out parade at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur. Addressing the gathering as its chief guest, he said anyone who violates the restrictions imposed on free speech in the Constitution has no grounds to point fingers at anyone else.

Lauding the PAF’s professionalism, the Army chief said the force has always lived up to the expectations of the nation. He stressed that without a strong air force, a country has no ability to protect itself from aggressors. Recalling February 2019, when the air force pushed back Indian attempts at infiltration, he said the PAF had patrolled Pakistan’s airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism.

Praising the cadets, Gen. Munir said that they were the center of the nation’s hopes, the guardians of the skies and the guarantors of regional unity. He said the military expects the cadets to lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence. He also expressed confidence that the cadets would never hesitate to sacrifice for the defense, honor and dignity of the motherland, adding the military leadership expects them to uphold the nation’s best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery.

During his speech, the Army chief also addressed regional peace and security, saying an arms race would disturb the balance of power in South Asia. “Specific technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum computing, are changing the use of air power as well as expanding its scope,” he said. Referring to the Israeli offensive in Palestine, he said the war in Gaza was the latest example of the suffering that conflict can bring. He said the indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

On Kashmir, Gen. Munir said India has illegally occupied Kashmir and the silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in the valley cannot suppress the voice of freedom there. He maintained Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers.