‘Misguided Elements’ Cannot Break Armed Forces’ Commitment to Peace: Gen. Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Wednesday vowed that a “handful of misguided elements” cannot break the resolve of the people of Balochistan or the armed forces’ commitment to peace.

“A handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces, committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity,” he was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) during a visit to Gwadar. The military’s media wing said the Army chief had interacted with local notables of Balochistan, as well as elected representatives and people from different walks of life during his visit to the restive province.

It said the COAS had particularly emphasized the need for socioeconomic development of the area, and had announced welfare projects for education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood.

According to the ISPR, the Army chief was briefed on the prevailing security situation, the formation’s operational preparedness, security for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure environment. It said the COAS had appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and the Quetta Corps commander were also present during the visit.

The Army chief’s visit to Gwadar comes amidst a resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, but especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where separatists have formalized a nexus with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and have been targeting law enforcement officials for several months.