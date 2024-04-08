MQMP Slams PPP’s Sindh Government for Poor Law and Order in Karachi

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) on Sunday criticized the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over Karachi’s deteriorating law and order situation, alleging robbers had a “license to kill” in the provincial capital.

Addressing media, MQMP’s Senator Faisal Sabzwari noted that despite the Sindh Home Ministry falling under the control of the PPP for the past 16 years, there was no improvement in the law and order situation. Lamenting that several citizens were shot dead in Karachi during Ramzan, he said cellphones worth billions of rupees were snatched in the metropolis annually.

Accusing police of facilitating street crimes in Karachi, he claimed robbers would not break the law without the support of “black sheep” in the police department.

Street crimes in Karachi have been a perpetual issue for several years, with the threat posed by the incidents rising recently, as even minor attempts to resist robbers has resulted in death. According to government statistics, at least 50 citizens were killed by robbers from January to March, while six robbers were killed in 75 police encounters and 93 suspects arrested with injuries.

Demanding the Sindh government increase police patrols in middle class areas of Karachi, Sabzwari said his party would soon meet President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the situation. He said the MQMP had already held meetings on the issue with police officials and the Sindh Rangers director general.

Stressing that if the government did not form an effective neighborhood watch system, the MQMP would introduce it of its own accord, the senator urged the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice to take up the case of lawlessness in Karachi and seek answers from all relevant authorities. “Street crime has become an industry. Police should stop collecting ‘eidi’ and put a bridle on the criminal elements,” he added.

MQMP leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, meanwhile, sarcastically congratulated the Sindh government for getting its choice of inspector general appointed, accusing the PPP of “blackmailing” the federal government for this. “The news of the appointment of the new IG triggered a wave of happiness among the dacoits from Karachi to Kashmore,” he said, noting the PPP had claimed law and order would deteriorate further if its desired IG wasn’t appointed. ,

PPP responds

Responding to the criticism, Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Nasir Hussain Shah stressed that restoring peace was a top priority of the provincial government. In a statement, he said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had already directed top police officials to restore the law and order at all costs. In this regard, he said, Police and Rangers were conducting “targeted operations” to curb street crimes. “Sindh needs police officers who can comprehend the situation,” he added.

On Izharul Hassan’s criticism about the IG appointment, he claimed it was a “political” statement, adding it seemed the MQMP leader was a spokesperson of the PMLN.