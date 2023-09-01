Nine Soldiers Martyred in Bannu Suicide Bombing

At least nine soldiers were martyred on Thursday after a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted a military convoy in Bannu’s general area of Jani Khel, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said another five troops had been injured in the attack. “The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR vowed.

Condemning the incident in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said he was heartbroken by the loss of 9 soldiers in a “cowardly terrorist” attack. “Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” he added.

Earlier, while speaking with senior journalists at Prime Minister’s House, he said the state has a firm determination that all militants must either surrender before it or face resistance until every last terrorist has been eliminated.

There has been a marked resurgence in terrorism across Pakistan since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan unilaterally ended a ceasefire it had earlier inked with the government. Earlier this month, Army chief Gen. Asim Munir said such attacks were a “futile effort” by terrorists to resume talks and warned them to either submit to the writ of state of Pakistan or risk decimation.