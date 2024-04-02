Home Latest News Omar Ayub Notified Leader of Opposition in National Assembly

Omar Ayub Notified Leader of Opposition in National Assembly

The PTI leader was proposed by a majority of the opposition, which largely comprises members of the SIC who were previously affiliated with the PTI

by Staff Report
by Staff Report
PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan meets NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

Photo courtesy National Assembly Secretariat

The National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan as leader of the opposition in the Lower House after Speaker Ayaz Sadiq completed due process per the Rules of Procedure.

According to the notification, the speaker had ratified Ayub’s request to be declared opposition leader after the latter called on the former. In a posting on X, the secretariat said opposition members Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting between the speaker and the new opposition leader.

“The speaker of the National Assembly declares Omar Ayub the Leader of the Opposition after the completion of the scrutiny process under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the National Assembly,” the tweet added.

A majority of the opposition nominated Ayub as opposition leader and no other candidate was proposed for the position. “The time for submission of papers for the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition was April 1, 2024, till 6 pm. No other candidate’s papers have been received by the stipulated time,” the NA Secretariat added.

Ayub was nominated for the opposition leader in early March, with 92 lawmakers of the Sunni Ittehad Council supporting him.

Related Articles

PTI Demands Full Court for Suo Motu into...

ECP Postpones Senate Elections in KP

PTI to Boycott Senate Election in Sindh

Bars, PTI Call for Probe into Allegations of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.