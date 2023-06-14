Over 60,000 People Evacuated from Areas Threatened by Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy, described as a “very severe cyclonic storm,” on Wednesday appear to veer northeastward, as projected, with landfall expected between Keti Bandar in Sindh and Indian Gujarat.

According to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the cyclone’s trajectory will ensure a minimal impact on Karachi, but warned that the Sindh capital would still face heavy winds and rainfall, as well as dust-storms. She also warned of the threat of urban flooding in Karachi as a result of deluge and urged the public to exercise caution but not panic.

Ahead of the storm’s landfall—currently predicted on the morning of June 15—the Sindh government has evacuated 64,107 people from at-risk areas. In a Twitter post, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said the evacuations were ongoing and more people would be shifted to safer places over the next 24 hours. According to data provided by the provincial government, 10,000 people have been evacuated from Keti Bandar; 3,500 from Ghora Bari; 14,310 Shaheed Fazil Rahu; 3,010 Badin; Sujawal 8,300; Jati 1,727; Kharochan 3,000. Additionally, it said, 3,000 people were “voluntarily evacuated” from Keti Bandar; 1,500 Ghora Bari; 5,160 Rahu; 5,600 Badin; 3,000 Jati; and 2,000 Kharochan.

The Sindh government said the evacuees were being provided shelter in 36 relief camps and said that, as of June 14, 86.23% of the vulnerable population had been evacuated.

In an updated advisory issued on Wednesday morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said Biparjoy was currently about 340km south-southwest of Karachi and 275km south-southwest of Keti Bandar. It noted that maximum sustained surface winds had been recorded at 150-160 km/hour, with gusts of 180 km/hour near the center, and a maximum wave height of 30 feet. It reiterated that the direct impact of the cyclone on the southeast Sindh coast would see widespread wind-dust/thunderstorms, with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls and winds of 80-100 km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from June 14-17. Similarly, adverse weather conditions are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14 -16, while dust/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely in the Hub and Lasbella districts of Balochistan in the same period.

Meanwhile, national flag carrier PIA has announced that if weather conditions do not permit flights to Karachi and Sukkur, it will utilize Lahore or Multan as alternate airports.

Earlier categorized as an “extremely severe cyclone storm,” the storm weakened over the past two days, though experts warn this only means that wind gusts will be of a lesser intensity, but the expected rainfall would likely still occur.