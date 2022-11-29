P.M. Sharif Praises Outgoing COAS for Handling of ‘Crises’ in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for efficiently dealing with the various “crises” that had plagued Pakistan during his six-year, extended tenure.

A day ahead of his retirement—on Nov. 29—the Army chief paid farewell visits to both the prime minister and President Arif Alvi. In his meeting with the prime minister, read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif lauded the outgoing chief’s services for the Pakistan Army, national defense, and the national interest.

“The Army, under the leadership of Gen. Bajwa, has rendered exemplary services during various crises—including the removal of Pakistan from the FATF [Financial Action Task Force]’s grey-list, coronavirus pandemic, and floods,” the prime minister was quoted as saying. He said the armed forces had also “crushed” the menace of terrorism under Gen. Bajwa’s leadership, adding the outgoing COAS had taken charge during one of the “toughest moments” in Pakistan’s history.

“Gen. Bajwa also played a key role in making Pakistan’s defense impregnable. [His] leadership in a complex regional situation set the direction for dealing with security challenges,” he said, as he also appreciated the Army chief’s services for geo-economics and reiterated his desire for “charter of economy” for all political forces to ensure the country prospers.

“You got the honor of leading the world’s best Army,” the prime minister told the outgoing COAS.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Gen. Bajwa thanked the prime minister for his full cooperation in the execution of national affairs.

Earlier, the Army chief also paid a farewell visit to President Alvi, according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat. In their meeting, it said, the president commended Gen. Bajwa’s services in the field of defense and also appreciated his services to the country and the Pakistan Army.

The president also conveyed his best wishes for Gen. Bajwa in all his future endeavors.

Gen. Bajwa retires today (Nov. 29), after handing over the “baton of command” to Gen. Asim Munir, who would take charge as the 17th Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.