Pakistan, China Aim to Make CPEC a ‘Corridor of Sustainable Growth’

Pakistan and China on Thursday reaffirmed a desire to maintain a steady development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), vowing to make it a corridor of sustainable growth.

In a meeting held between interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, both sides agreed to make CPEC a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development that dovetailed with Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Kakar congratulated President Xi on the successful completion of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and complimented him on his eight point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative. The two leaders reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, underlining the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation.

They also agreed to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for the mutual benefit of both two countries and their peoples.

Stressing that Pakistan and China were reliable partners and steadfast friends, Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues. He also described the neighboring nations’ bilateral relationship as a factor of peace and stability in the region.

The interim prime minister said Pakistan would continue to work with China to promote regional connectivity and advance the socioeconomic development of the people of Pakistan.

During their meeting, the Chinese president described Pakistan as an “iron-brother, trusted friend, and partner” in peace and development. He said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Islamabad’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development. He also committed to continuing Chinese support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

Both leaders, per the statement, discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development, which was the shared vision of the two countries. They also discussed regional and global developments and noted the commonality of views on major world issues. Further, they agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

Concluding the meeting, the interim prime minister invited President Xi to visit Pakistan, which he graciously accepted.

Confirming the meeting in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, Kakar said he and Xi had discussed various dimensions of the multi-faceted Pakistan-China relationship, “and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC.” He said he had also congratulated the Chinese president on the success of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.