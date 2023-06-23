Pakistan Extends Eidul Azha Holidays by a Day

A few days after announcing three days off for Eidul Azha, the Government of Pakistan on Thursday issued a notification extending the vacations by a day to include the Day of Arafah—June 28—in the gazetted holidays.

“In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha as follows:

28th, 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for offices observing five days working in a week; and 28th June to 1” July, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for offices observing six days working in a week,” read the notification issued by Special Secretary to the Prime Minister Sarah Saeed.

Earlier, the government had announced Eidul Azha holidays from June 29-30 for offices working five days a week and from June 29-July 1 for those working six days a week.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on June 19 announced that the Zil Hajj moon had been sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha would be celebrated nationwide on June 29. Announcing the decision, Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said testimonies of the moon-sighting had been received from several cities, including Karachi and Lahore. Additionally, he said, zonal committees of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had met in their respective cities and also provided their inputs.