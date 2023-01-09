Pakistan to Seek Global Help for Flood Victims at Geneva Conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Geneva late on Sunday night to co-host a donors’ conference with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres seeking international support to tackle the devastation caused by last year’s unprecedented floods.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the conference aims to provide a platform for securing international support for the people and Government of Pakistan to rebuild in a resilient manner as the country transitions from rescue-and-relief to recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction. It said that Pakistan would present a ‘Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework’ at the conference, seeking long-term partnerships for its implementation. The document, it said, outlines a prioritized and sequential plan including both federal and provincial needs as well as a financial mechanism and institutional arrangements for its execution in an open, transparent and collaborative manner. It is a follow-up to Post-Disaster Needs Assessment prepared with the help of global institutions that had estimated total damages and economic losses exceeding $30 billion, with rehabilitation and resilient reconstruction demands assessed at over $16 billion.

Following the opening event, the prime minister and the U.N. secretary general would address a joint press conference. The day’s events also include partner support announcements. During the conference, according to the Foreign Office, P.M. Sharif would outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitating the affected population and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner with the support of development partners, as well as the country’s transition to a more dynamic and sustainable economic development model. Various federal ministers would then elaborate on the framework and present Pakistan’s long-term plan for building climate resilience and adaptation.

In addition to international development organizations, private sector, civil society and non-governmental organizations, the conference would be attended by heads of state and government, ministers and high-level representatives from several countries and international financial institutions, foundations and funds. “The conference will help Pakistan in forging a long-term partnership with its friends and development partners on the basis of the [framework] document, and serve as a demonstration of international solidarity with the people of Pakistan as they commence the journey towards rebuilding their lives and livelihoods,” the Foreign Office added.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman and Information Minister Marryium Aurangzeb. Speaking with Dawn News, Bhutto-Zardari stressed that fully recovering from the floods was a “long process” that would not conclude with this conference. Noting that floodwaters had yet to recede in some areas, he said the most urgent needs were rebuilding homes, schools, and hospitals, and replenishing agriculture and livelihoods. “It’s the start of a process,” he said. “Then we will go on the road, telling people how we want to build a climate resilient Pakistan.”

Plea to humanity

In a series of posts on Twitter prior to his departure from Islamabad, the prime minister said he would use the opportunity to present the case of the flood victims before the world. “I will also throw light on steps my government has taken for relief and rehabilitation,” he said, stressing that bridging the funding gap was critical for restoring infrastructure and rebuilding livelihoods and reviving the economy. “Humanity is at an inflection point in world history. Our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations,” he said. “Millions of Pakistanis affected by unprecedented devastation look for compassion and solidarity to build back better,” he added.

“This is a pivotal moment for the global community to stand with Pakistan and to commit to a resilient and inclusive recovery from these devastating floods,” said Knut Ostby, United Nations Development Program’s Pakistan Representative.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers last year displaced over 8 million people and killed at least 1,700 in a natural disaster blamed on climate change. Observers warn this conference is crucial for Pakistan, as it is already struggling to pay for imports and meet sovereign debt obligations. However, it is unclear if it will be able to attract the necessary funding, as the U.N. was unable to secure even half the funding needed during the emergency phase.