Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Index Score Rises by 3 Points

The Nuclear Security Index (NTI), which assesses nuclear and radiological security conditions in 175 countries and Taiwan, on Wednesday issued its latest report, upgrading Pakistan’s overall score by 3 points from 46 in 2020 to 49 in 2023.

According to the report—which compiles nuclear security rankings on the basis of secure materials; supporting global efforts; and protecting facilities—the majority of improvements in Pakistan were linked to the domestic security of materials and controls. It ranks Pakistan higher than India, Iran and North Korea in terms of handling of hazardous materials, while also ranking it higher than Israel, India, South Africa, North Korea and Iran in terms of security and control measures.

In security of facilities, Pakistan was ranked 32, tying with Russia and Israel, and above India, Iran, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, North Korea and several others. Its overall score for security of facilities out of 100, with 100 being the highest possible score, was 61, gaining four points. By contrast, India scored 52 points, dropping by 1 from its 2020 score of 51.

Overall, Pakistan has been ranked 19 out of 22 states with a score of 49, compared to 40 for India (rank 20); 29 for Iran (21); and 18 for North Korea (22).

Pakistan achieved the maximum possible 100 points for its domestic commitments and capacity. However, it lagged in global norms with a score of just 44, and risk environment, with a score of 21. However, the NTI noted that Pakistan’s score had improved in both political stability and its risk environment.

The Nuclear Security Index—maintained by the non-profit Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative—comprises three dynamic and comprehensive rankings that measure a state’s ability to secure materials; support global efforts; and protect facilities. The overall ranking assesses the 22 countries with one kilogram or more of weapons-usable nuclear materials as well as their policies, actions, and other factors related to securing those materials against the risk of theft.

In its report, the NTI lamented that 2023 was the first time it had nuclear security conditions were regressing in dozens of countries and areas with weapons-usable nuclear materials and nuclear facilities. It stressed this responsibility was greater on states that possess materials that could be used to build a weapon and facilities from which a nuclear or radiological release could have devastating consequences. “Too many of these countries and areas have neglected their obligation to improve the security of some of the world’s most sensitive materials and facilities at a time when risk environments are growing ever more dangerous and unpredictable,” it warned. It noted that France, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, and the U.K. had all increased their stocks of weapons-usable nuclear materials, undermining minimization and elimination efforts.

However, it added, there were “pockets of progress,” with global inventories of highly enriched uranium gradually declining.