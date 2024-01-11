Pneumonia Infections Claim 36 Children in Punjab over 10 Days

The Interim Punjab government on Wednesday announced at least 36 children have died of pneumonia across the province over the past 10 days due to the severity of the cold weather.

As part of measures to protect children from infection, the government has banned morning school assemblies in schools until Jan. 31.Similarly, it has extended winter holidays for nursery, prep and playgroup classes until Jan. 19. Earlier, the government had similarly announced that all public and private schools would begin at 9:30 a.m. until Jan. 22 to reduce the impact of fog and cold weather on children.

During Wednesday’s meeting, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grave concern over the rise of pneumonia cases among children of the province. A statement issued by the provincial government said he held detailed consultations with senior doctors at Children’s Hospital on adopting preventive measures to protect citizens, particularly children, from pneumonia.

Naqvi urged the children to wear masks, wash their hands and use warm clothes to protect themselves from pneumonia.

During the meeting, the health specialists informed the meeting that viral pneumonia diseases were rapidly increasing among children due to an increase in the cold weather. In response, caretaker chief minister ordered the constitution of an advisory committee with regard to taking preventive measures to save the children and the citizens from pneumonia along with reporting on progress on a daily basis.