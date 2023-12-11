Police, Judiciary among Sectors Perceived as ‘Most Corrupt’ by Pakistanis

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) on Saturday issued its National Corruption Perception Survey 2023, declaring the police remain the most corrupt perceived sector at 30 percent, followed by tendering and contracting at 16 percent, and the judiciary in third at 13 percent.

According to the report, which comprises the perception of levels and frequency of corruption perceived by citizens, police are perceived as the most sector nationally. Compiled through a National Corruption Perception Survey conducted in all four provinces from Oct. 13, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023, with 1,600 respondents—400 from each province—the national level results were calculated by taking an average of provincial results on each question.

Provincially, said TIP, Sindh saw police as the most corrupt sector with 37 percent; tendering and contracting was seen as the 2nd most corrupt, 14 percent, while education was the third-most corrupt at 13 percent. In Punjab, meanwhile, police were perceived as the most corrupt sector at 25 percent; judiciary at 17 percent; and health at 15 percent. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, police were most corrupt sector at 37 percent; judiciary at 15 percent; and tendering and contracting at 13 percent. In Balochistan, tendering and contracting was perceived as most corrupt sector at 31 percent; followed by police at 20 percent and judiciary at 16 percent.

Nationally, according to TIP, the average expenditure on bribery was recorded at around Rs. 11,121, with the highest on judiciary (Rs. 25,846). In Sindh, said respondents, the highest bribe was paid to access land administration (Rs. 6,426); In Punjab, police fetched highest bribes at Rs. 21,186; In KP the highest bribe was paid to access judiciary (Rs. 162,000) and in Balochistan citizens paid the highest bribe to access health (Rs. 160,000).

Respondents from all four provinces believed that the private sector wielded too much power and influence, leading to corruption. Similarly, 36 percent of respondents considered anti-corruption institutions’ role as “ineffective” in curbing corruption in Pakistan.

The major cause of corruption, per the survey, was lack of merit, according to 40 percent of respondents. Meanwhile, 55 percent of Pakistanis said the government could curb corruption by ensuring that the assets of public officials were disclosed on their websites, while 45 percent said accountability courts should resolve corruption cases within 30 days.

A significant majority of Pakistanis, 68 percent, believe accountability institutions such as NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption Establishments are used for political victimization. This perception is highest in Punjab, 85 percent, and lowest in Balochistan, 37 percent. As a consequence, 60 percent of Pakistanis believe such organizations should be abolished.

Nationally, 47 percent of Pakistanis consider corruption the main reason hindering the country’s progress. According to the survey, 62 percent of Pakistanis consider corruption and unethical practices to contribute to environmental degradation and the exacerbation of climate change effects in Pakistan. Similarly, 67 percent of Pakistanis feel provincial and local governments do not take their views in shaping climate policies and actions, including projects aimed at addressing the climate crisis.

Overall, 67 percent of Pakistanis feel ordinary people can make a difference in the fight against corruption.