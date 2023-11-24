PTI Claims Amjad Khan Niazi ‘Tortured’ in Detention

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday alleged that “unidentified” people have tortured Amjad Khan Niazi, a former MNA, in detention, with police denying that this has happened.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan alleged that Niazi—arrested three days ago—had twice been taken out of his cell to an undisclosed location by unknown people. The former MNA from Mianwali was then subjected to brutal torture, he claimed, before being returned to his cell.

Condemning the torture, Ayub lamented the incident had proved the entire judicial system a farce. Noting that Niazi had surrendered before an anti-terrorism court three days back, he said the PTI leader had issued a statement in the presence of police and media that his well-being was now the judiciary’s responsibility. However, he regretted, unknown people had taken Niazi out of his cell and tortured him.

Calling on the judiciary to take notice of the incident, the PTI secretary-general demanded an inquiry to determine and hold accountable the culprits responsible.

A spokesperson for Mianwali police has denied the allegations in a brief statement, while confirming that Niazi was nominated in various FIRs related to the May 9 riots.

Protesters on May 9 had attacked the PAF Airbase in Mianwali and set fire to the local judicial complex.