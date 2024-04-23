Punjab Government to Provide 50,000 Households with Solar Power Systems

The Punjab government on Monday decided to provide 1kV solar power systems to 50,000 protected households of the province who utilize up to 100 units of electricity per months.

Chairing a meeting on the ‘Light without Electricity Bill, Roshan Punjab Program,’ Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was briefed on technical issues of 1kV solar power for domestic consumers, according to a statement from the provincial government.

It said the Roshan Punjab Program aims to provide free electricity to the poor, adding the chief minister had approved 1kV solar power systems for 50,000 households of the province who consume up to 100 units of electricity in the first phase. Seeking the immediate launch of pilot project under the program, Nawaz stressed on installing solar systems of the latest technology to benefit the public.

According to the statement, a 1kV system comprises two solar panels, battery, inverter, and wires, which would all be provided to eligible consumers. It said the system could achieve up to 16 hours of charging backup through the lithium iron battery.

Also on Monday, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif left for China for a five-day visit, with government officials maintaining it is a “private” trip and is not related to official business. Local media reported he would undergo a “medical check-up” and meet with some Chinese companies regarding development works in Punjab, where his daughter is the chief minister. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his grandson, Junaid Safdar, are accompanying him.