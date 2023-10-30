Razi Ahmed Appointed Lahore Arts Council Chairperson

The interim Punjab government last week appointed Lahore Literary Festival CEO Razi Ahmed as the chairperson of the Lahore Arts Council, replacing Qasim Ali Shah, who stepped down from the post due to personal reasons.

Ahmed had previously been appointed the chairperson of the 18-member Board of Governors for 3 years in October 2022. However, the interim government had removed him from the post after dissolving the Board of Governors, stating it was aiming for “neutrality” ahead of general elections, replacing him with motivational speaker Shah in February.

Less than a year since his appointment, however, authorities started to voice displeasure over Shah’s work as the LAC chairperson, with local media reporting he had only called one meeting of the Board of Governors in four months despite several pending issues. According to daily Dawn, the Information and Culture Department subsequently advised Shah to tender his resignation to allow for the appointment of a more dedicated individual.

In his resignation letter, Shah praised interim Punjab C.M. Mohsin Naqvi, describing him as a true lover of art and culture who had encouraged and guided him for the promotion of art and literature.

Ahmed, the founder and CEO of the LLF—which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year—has already assumed his new charge and is expected to convene a meeting of the Board of Governors shortly to address issues pending before it for several months.