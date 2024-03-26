Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack on Naval Base in Turbat

A soldier embraced martyrdom on Monday night as security forces thwarted a terrorist assault on a naval airbase in Turbat, Balochistan, killing all four attackers, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On night March 25/26, 2024, terrorists attempted to attack Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat, Balochistan, which was thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” said the military’s media wing.

It said security forces were deployed to support naval troops, adding a “synergetic and effective” response by the armed forces had enabled the killing of all four terrorists in a joint clearance operation. “However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” it added.

The ISPR said a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. It also emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces remained committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that its Majeed Brigade was responsible for the attack.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack, emphasizing that the prompt and effective response had sent the terrorists “to hell,” and protected the country from “big damage.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier also expressed the resolve to crush terrorism. He said the entire nation stood with their brave security forces and paid tribute to them.