Six Policemen Martyred in Lakki Marwat

At least six policemen were martyred on Wednesday after two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire on their mobile van during a routine patrol ahead of a weekly event, according to state media.

Reportedly, the attack martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ilm Deen; Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz; Lower Head Constable Zubair; Frontier Reserve Police Sepoy Usman Ali; Constable Mahmood Khan; and Driver Dil Jan. A spokesperson for police said authorities had launched a search operation following the attack to locate arrest the terrorists.

In a statement, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police Public Relations Officer said Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari had taken strict notice of the “target killing” in Lakki Marwat and visited the area to pay tribute to the martyrs for their courage and bravery. Quoting the IGP, it said “cowardly acts” by militants would never dent the police’s morale, adding the fight against terrorism would continue until they had all been eliminated.

Paying tribute to the martyred policemen, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned it and said the attackers were enemies of Pakistan. Vowing that the nation would stand strong against all terrorists, he urged the KP government to provide a “shuhada package” as compensation for the families of the deceased. Similarly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and the IGP to submit a report into the incident.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also condemned the tragic incident, stressing that such assaults would not diminish the morale of Pakistan’s security forces. He said the provincial government would not leave bereaved families alone in this difficult time and directed relevant officials to submit a report on the incident.

Condemnations also poured in from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been experiencing a renewed surge in terrorism for several months, with locals staging regular protests demanding an end to violence. However, authorities have repeatedly claimed that the situation is “under control” and there is no fear of terrorism once again securing a foothold in the region. A spokesperson for the provincial government had earlier claimed that incidents of terrorism were being perpetrated by “splinter” groups of the TTP, adding that “peace talks” with the militants must continue to ensure they do not become the dominant voices of militancy.