Six Terrorists Killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said security forces had conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while one soldier also got injured,” it said.

According to the statement, troops recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the slain terrorists, who were described as being “actively involved” in numerous terrorist activities, including target killings, extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. “Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it added.

There has been a resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan over the past year, with the quantum of the threat spiking in the build-up of the Feb. 8 general elections. Responding to the threat, security forces have intensified activities in all terrorism-hit areas and are striving to restore peace, especially in areas bordering Afghanistan.